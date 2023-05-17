TN CM announces 4 per cent DA hike for 16 lakh govt employees, pensioners
The move, which would entail an additional expenditure of Rs 2,366.82 crore annually to the exchequer, will benefit 16 lakh government employees, teachers, pensioners and those receiving family pension, an official release said on Wednesday said.The hike comes into effect retrospectively from the start of the financial year, April 1, 2023.
The hike comes into effect retrospectively from the start of the financial year, April 1, 2023. The DA was increased from 38 per cent to 42 per cent, the release added.
Further, in the future the state government will effect a DA increase whenever the Central government does so, it said.
