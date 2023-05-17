Left Menu

TN CM announces 4 per cent DA hike for 16 lakh govt employees, pensioners

The move, which would entail an additional expenditure of Rs 2,366.82 crore annually to the exchequer, will benefit 16 lakh government employees, teachers, pensioners and those receiving family pension, an official release said on Wednesday said.The hike comes into effect retrospectively from the start of the financial year, April 1, 2023.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-05-2023 14:31 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 14:10 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has approved a 4 per cent dearness allowance (DA) hike for state government employees. The move, which would entail an additional expenditure of Rs 2,366.82 crore annually to the exchequer, will benefit 16 lakh government employees, teachers, pensioners and those receiving family pension, an official release said on Wednesday said.

The hike comes into effect retrospectively from the start of the financial year, April 1, 2023. The DA was increased from 38 per cent to 42 per cent, the release added.

Further, in the future the state government will effect a DA increase whenever the Central government does so, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

