Goa Police seizes Ganja during raid in Thivim, 1 held

Following narcotic raids in Thivim, Goa Police have arrested a 31-year-old man, accused of smuggling drugs, officials said on Wednesday. Goa Police also seized over 700 gms of Ganja, worth over Rs 70,000.

As per Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Mapusa, Jivba Dalvi, On May 16, a team of Colvale Police Station conducted a narcotic raid at near Madel junction, Thivim and arrested one accused person." The accused person namely Rabbani (31), a native of West Bengal has been taken into custody, police said, adding that narcotics Ganja weighing 710 grams valued at around Rs 71,000 has been seized from him.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985 is lodged and the accused is presently in Police Custody. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)