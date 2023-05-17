NHPC bags 200MW solar power project from Gujrat Urja Vikas Nigam

State-run hydro power giant NHPC on Wednesday said that it has received a letter of intent to build a 200 MW solar power project worth Rs 1007.60 from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam.

''Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) had issued a Letter of Intent dated 16.05.2023 to NHPC Limited for 200 MW capacity Solar Power Project within600 MW GSECL’s Solar Park at Khavda (GSECL Stage-1),'' a BSE filing stated.

The estimated financial implication for the said solar power project would be Rs.1,007.60 crore (approximately).

