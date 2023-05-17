IPL SCOREBOARD: PBKS vs DC

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh c Dhull b Patel 22 Shikhar Dhawan c Aman Khan b Sharma 0 Atharva Taide retd out 55 Liam Livingstone c Patel b Sharma 94 Jitesh Sharma c Ahmed b Nortje 0 M Shahrukh Khan c Patel b Ahmed 6 Sam Curran b Nortje 11 Harpreet Brar run out 0 Rahul Chahar not out 0 Extras: (LB-6, NB-2, W-2) 10 Total: (For eight wkts, 20 overs) 198 Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-50, 3-128, 4-129, 5-147, 6-180, 7-180, 8-198.

Bowling: Khaleel Ahmed 3-1-20-1, Ishant Sharma 3-0-36-2, Anrich Nortje 4-0-36- 2, Mukesh Kumar 4-0-52-0, Axar Patel 3-0-27-1, Kuldeep Yadav 3-0-21-0.

