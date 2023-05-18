Left Menu

J-K: Security forces bust suspicious hideout in Poonch, IEDs, other explosive materials recovered

"During searches by the army's sniffer dog detected some suspicious IEDs and other explosive material which were later on destroyed by the Bomb Disposal squad safely," he said.

Security forces busted a suspicious hideout in the Mendhar area of Poonch district and recovered IED and other explosives, officials said on Thursday. A police officer told that a suspicious hideout was detected in the Lower Kasbalari area of Mendhar by a joint team of army and police.

"During searches by the army's sniffer dog detected some suspicious IEDs and other explosive material which were later destroyed by the Bomb Disposal squad safely," he said. The officer added that the suspected IED and other explosives were destroyed in the presence of the village Sarpanch and Numberdar.

In May, Police busted a terrorist hideout in the forest area of Tehsil Khari in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district and recovered a large cache of ammunition, police said. According to Ramban police, the search operation was launched by J-K Police and Special Operations Group (Banihal) in the Burzalla forest area and suspected hideout locations were searched.

"During which police busted a militant hideout and ammunition among other things were recovered from the spot," police added. During the search, the police recovered two rifles grenades and other ammunition.

"Two rifle grenades, one UBGL thrower, one wireless with an antenna without battery, two IED type with wire, one detonator type with wire, 17 AK47 cartilage, seven 9mm cartilage, one glass bottle having glycerine type liquid, one khaki jacket and one black leather shoe were recovered," stated the police. A case under sections of the Explosive Substance Act has been registered at the Banihal police station," stated the police. (ANI)

