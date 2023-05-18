Left Menu

JP Nadda to address Maharashtra BJP's executive committee meeting in Pune

With Assembly elections and civic polls nearing in Maharashtra, State's Bharatiya Janata Party is poised to hold an executive committee meeting in Pune today.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2023 10:53 IST
Image Credit: ANI
With Assembly elections and civic polls nearing in Maharashtra, State's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to hold an executive committee meeting in Pune today. Nearly 1,200 delegates, including the party's district-level office-bearers, will attend the high-level meeting.

This meeting, to be held at Pune's Balgandharv Rang Mandir Auditorium, assumes significance in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha, Assembly and local body elections of various cities including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, and Navi Mumbai in the State. More importantly, BJP national president JP Nadda will address the closing of the executive committee meeting. He will also be holding meetings with state MPs, and ministers and is likely to discuss the preparations for the forthcoming elections.

On Wednesday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar chaired a meeting at YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai on several issues including next year's Lok Sabha, Assembly elections and the Maharashtra government's governance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

