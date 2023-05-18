Left Menu

"Justice should be served to all, pending cases should as less as possible": Arjun Meghwal after taking charge as Law Minister

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who on Thursday took charge as Minister of Law and Justice, said that justice should be served to all and pendency of cases in courts should come down

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2023 14:59 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 14:59 IST
"Justice should be served to all, pending cases should as less as possible": Arjun Meghwal after taking charge as Law Minister
Arjun Ram Meghwal took charge as MoS (Independent Charge) Law and Justice on Thursday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who on Thursday took charge as Minister of Law and Justice, said that justice should be served to all and pendency of cases in courts should come down. Meghwal, who is MP from Bikaner, replaced Kiren Rijiju as Law Minister on Thursday.

A press communique from President's Secretariat said that Meghwal has been assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Rijiju. Rijiju has been allotted the portfolio of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

"Justice should be served to all and cases pending in courts should be as less as possible," Meghwal said. Rijiju extended his best wishes to Meghwal, who is also Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture.

"Extended best wishes to my colleague Shri @arjunrammeghwal ji on getting new responsibility as Minister of State (Independent charge) of Law & Justice," Rijiju said in a tweet. Rijiju took over as the Law and Justice Minister on July 8, 2021. He served as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Youth Affairs and Sports from May 2019 to July 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
4
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023