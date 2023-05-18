"Justice should be served to all, pending cases should as less as possible": Arjun Meghwal after taking charge as Law Minister

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who on Thursday took charge as Minister of Law and Justice, said that justice should be served to all and pendency of cases in courts should come down. Meghwal, who is MP from Bikaner, replaced Kiren Rijiju as Law Minister on Thursday.

A press communique from President's Secretariat said that Meghwal has been assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Rijiju. Rijiju has been allotted the portfolio of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

"Justice should be served to all and cases pending in courts should be as less as possible," Meghwal said. Rijiju extended his best wishes to Meghwal, who is also Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture.

"Extended best wishes to my colleague Shri @arjunrammeghwal ji on getting new responsibility as Minister of State (Independent charge) of Law & Justice," Rijiju said in a tweet. Rijiju took over as the Law and Justice Minister on July 8, 2021. He served as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Youth Affairs and Sports from May 2019 to July 2021. (ANI)

