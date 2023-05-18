Left Menu

G20 countries can collaborate to achieve biofuels' full potential: Secretary MoPNG

Shri Pankaj Jain, Secretary (MoPNG), in his keynote address, focused on the untapped potential in biofuels and its increasing appeal from clean energy transition, wide-ranging application, techno-commercial viability, and financing standpoints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2023 16:46 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 16:46 IST
 Secretary Petroleum also laid emphasis on the importance of biofuels in boosting economic prosperity, energy security, access, and affordability while being sustainable and supporting decarbonization. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Pankaj Jain highlighted the role of Biofuels and the importance of G20 countries collaboration in achieving the full potential of biofuels, for a cleaner and greener tomorrow. He was addressing the Global Biofuel Alliance Seminar, organised by MoP&NG on the side lines of the 3rd Energy Transition Working Group Meeting in Mumbai on 15th May 2023.

 Secretary Petroleum also laid emphasis on the importance of biofuels in boosting economic prosperity, energy security, access, and affordability while being sustainable and supporting decarbonization. “Technology advancements provide multiple biofuel feedstock options (i.e., sugarcane, corn, agriculture waste, bamboo, etc.)and further cooperation across G20 nations can help in further development of the Global Bio-fuels market and realize biofuels’ full potential”, added Shri Jain.

The all-important seminar had a gathering of Chairpersons and executives from several Oil & Gas majors and leaders from numerous international energy organizations like IEA, Total Energies, Shell, Lanzatech, SHV Energy Futuria elaborated on pertinent technologies, use cases, partnerships, and business potential. The forum widely acknowledged the expanding bio-fuel relevance (e.g., SAF alcohol to jet, biodiesel, and compressed biogas aligned to ethanol production, renewable DME, etc.).

The seminar witnessed whole-hearted participation and encouragement from the Oil & Gas Industry, international organizations such as IEA and Biofuture platform, representatives of G20 countries, industry bodies such as CII and ASSOCHAM, major automobile manufacturers, producers, and significant technology providers well as their associations.

(With Inputs from PIB)

