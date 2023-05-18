Left Menu

Russian rouble recovers some ground to hover near 80 to dollar

The Russian rouble recovered some early losses on Thursday to hover near the 80 mark against the dollar, fighting reduced foreign currency sales by exporters to try and hold on to gains made late in the previous session.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 18:42 IST
The Russian rouble recovered some early losses on Thursday to hover near the 80 mark against the dollar, fighting reduced foreign currency sales by exporters to try and hold on to gains made late in the previous session. By 1303 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 80.06 and had gained 0.2% to trade at 86.46 versus the euro. It had firmed 0.4% against the yuan to 11.35.

Wednesday's gains had bucked the trend of recent sessions that have seen the rouble weaken from around 76 to the dollar last week to as far as 81. Analysts do not expect the rouble to weaken much further, with month-end tax payments, which usually lead exporters to convert foreign currency revenues to meet local liabilities, approaching.

"In the coming days, the rouble could show a mixed dynamic, but due to likely stronger foreign currency sales next week the rouble will likely show more distinct strengthening," Bank St Petersburg analysts said in a note. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.8% at $76.34 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were lower. The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.6% to 1,033.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.3% lower at 2,627.2 points.

Shares in dominant lender Sberbank were 0.2% higher after the bank reported record quarterly profits, while shares in oil and gas producer Surgutneftegaz fell over 12% to a more than six-week low after its board recommended a dividend of 0.8 roubles per ordinary and preferred share. For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

