Haryana police arrest 4 persons linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang with illegal weapons

In a major breakthrough, Haryana Police have arrested four men linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and seized four bulletproof jackets and helmets, one countrymade pistol, 16 cartridges, one mobile phone and one WiFi dongle from their possession, the police official said on Thursday. The arrested accused have been identified as Ankit alias Dhaulia and Ajay alias Bhola, both residents of Dandma, Ashuraj alias Lucky, a resident of Dwarka and Ravindra alias Mintu of Dabdhani district Bhiwani.

"The strings of the arrested accused are connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. All four accused have an old criminal record," the police said in a statement. A case has been registered against them and further probe into the case is underway, the police added.

The police further said that a police team was present at the bus stand Badhra on duty when they received the information of the accused's presence in the area. "A police team was present at the bus stand Badhra to prevent crimes. During this, information was received from reliable sources that four youths with illegal weapons and bulletproof jackets were roaming in a car in the village Chandwas area to carry out a major crime. Upon getting information, the team raided the location and arrested four youths with illegal weapons," the police said.

The officials further said that one countrymade pistol, four cartridges, one mobile phone and one dongle were recovered from the accused Ankit alias Dhaulia, while four cartridges each were recovered from Ajay alias Bhola, Ashuraj alias Lucky and Ravindra alias Mintu. "A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of four bulletproof jackets and four bulletproof helmets," the official added.

According to the police, during the primary probe, accused Ankit alias Dhaulia said that in 2020, he had met Akshay Gang (Jhajjar) in jail and befriended him. "Then even after coming out of jail, they used to meet. Akshay is the nephew of Naresh Sethi gangster. Akshay and Naresh Sethi are associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. About a year ago, Akshay had fled abroad and used to communicate with him through an online app. A few days ago, Akshay had provided 2 country-made pistols, and 30 cartridges in Delhi to loot hawala money, which was unsuccessful. After that Akshay had to get some big work done, for which 4 bulletproof jackets and 4 bulletproof helmets were made available," the police added. (ANI)

