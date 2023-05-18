PM Modi to be chief guest at conclusion of centenary year celebrations of Geeta Press

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the centenary year celebrations of Geeta Press, a world-renowned organization for publishing religious, spiritual and cultural books. On this occasion, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present to receive him.

At the request of Geeta Press management, the Prime Minister has given permission to attend the ceremony. However, the date of arrival of PM Modi has not been finalized by the Prime Minister's Office.

Geeta Press Management has requested to give time on May 30 for the centenary year closing ceremony. On the arrival of PM, preparations are also being made to release the special issue of Shri Shiv Mahapuran by Geeta Press.

The centenary year celebrations of Geeta Press established in 1923 were formally inaugurated by the then President Ram Nath Kovind on June 4, 2022, in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandi Ben Patel. Former President Ram Nath Kovind visited Geeta Press, observed the Leelachitra temple here, as well as released the special issue of Shriramcharitmanas and Geeta Tatva Vivechani printed on art paper.

Geeta Press, which is making the centenary year memorable, has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the closing ceremony under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to Geeta Press administrator Lalmani Tiwari, the Prime Minister has accepted the invitation to participate as the chief guest in the centenary year closing ceremony.

Soon the date and time of his program will be decided by the Prime Minister's Office. According to Tiwari, Geeta Press management has requested the Prime Minister regarding the date of May 30.

However, the date will be decided by the Prime Minister's Office only. Geeta Press intensified preparations for the ceremony on a war footing as soon as it came to know about the approval of PM Modi regarding the ceremony.

Geeta Press is the world's largest publishing house in terms of publication of religious and spiritual books. Geeta Press was established in 1923 by Seth Jaydayal Goyandka in a rented building.

With the association of world-famous householder Saint Bhaiji Hanuman Prasad Poddar with Geeta Press and the publication of Kalyan Patrika, its fame became increasingly global. Its role in preserving Sanatan Dharma and culture through literature publication is as important as temples and pilgrimage sites.

Since its inception, more than 92 crore books have been published by Geeta Press. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)