Telangana to hold 10th state formation day celebrations for 21 days

The Telangana Government will be holding the decadal celebrations of state formation for 21 days beginning June 2, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Thursday.

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh on June 2, 2014.

In a press briefing after the Cabinet meeting, Harish Rao said a Cabinet sub-committee was formed to finalise modalities on financial assistance up to Rs 1 lakh to the people of certain caste who depend on occupations such as washermen and potter community.

''Telangana as trailblazer has several achievement to its credit. As the state enters the tenth anniversary, it was decided that every day for 21 days, the achievements of each sectors will be celebrated by the state government officially with grandeur,'' he said. This was the first Cabinet meeting held in the new Secretariat inaugurated recently.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed that steps be taken to link the Musi river, Himayat Sagar lake in Hyderabad with the waters under mega Kaleswaram project, Harish Rao said.

The Chief Minister also asked officials to plan for linking the Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad with waters of Godavari river, he added. In another decision, a Cabinet sub-committee has been constituted to look into agricultural issues. Also, the Cabinet has decided to end the menace of spurious seeds with an iron hand, the Minister said. The context for appointing the sub-committee is to ensure that the crops are harvested by the end of March. This is a proposal to avoid damages done to crops due to unseasonal rains. The Cabinet meeting also decided to bring Jain community under the ambit of state minority commission, he said.

Meanwhile, an official release said the Chief Minister has directed the Chief Secretary to take steps to see that VRAs (Village Revenue Assistants) get regular pay scale by adjusting them in different government departments.

