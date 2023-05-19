Amit Shah to chair 2nd 'Chintan Shivir' of MHA officers to evolve plan for PM Modi's 'Vision 2047'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will preside over the second 'Chintan Shivir' of senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi on Friday to evolve an action plan for implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Vision 2047". According to the sources, the objective of this 'Chintan Shivir' is to interact with the senior officers of the Ministry and to "evolve an action plan for implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vision 2047'."

On April 18, Shah presided over the first 'Chintan Shivir' of senior officers of the MHA and emphasised developing an ecosystem for cybercrime management, modernization of police forces, increased use of IT in the criminal justice system, land border management and coastal security issues. The Union Minister then stressed on the need for enhanced use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to utilise the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) database for critical analysis of crimes, thus, making cities safer for women, children and vulnerable sections.

The first 'Chintan Shivir' consisted objective to review the work of the Ministry and to evolve an action plan to implement PM Narendra Modi's "Vision 2047". Shah also focussed on the need to fast-track the recruitment process and said that anticipating future vacancies recruitment should be initiated well in advance. He then said that meetings of Departmental Promotion Committees (DPC) should be held regularly so that employees get timely promotions.

The Minister had also emphasised taking various welfare measures for Central Armed Police Forces personnel like creating healthcare facilities and improving the housing satisfaction ratio amongst others. The Home Minister also emphasised on the importance of training and said that regular training should be conducted by all wings of the MHA.

Shah then suggested MHA officials to make field visits to monitor development schemes, and directed to fast-track construction of fencing and roads in border areas. The Home Minister had also emphasised the importance of sensitivity and the need to develop a personal touch by all senior officials.

He also offered valuable insights on the way forward for the Ministry and exuded confidence that the discussions held at the 'Chintan Shivir' will help in better planning and coordination in these areas. Shah had asked all senior officers that they should collectively work with full dedication.

Lauding the efforts of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Shah then stressed the need to make constant endeavours to "achieve the goal of making a safe and secure India." In the first 'Chintan Shivir', the discussions were held in two sessions. The 'Chintan Shivir' commenced with an in-depth review of the status of compliance with the instructions given by the Home Minister during an earlier discussion held with the officers of the Ministry.

The Home Minister had also reviewed the functioning of the MHA dashboard, Government Land Information System (GLIS), Budget Utilization, E-Office and Special Recruitment Drive etc. Shah then also reviewed the work of various divisions on their priorities and deliverables in the coming years, position on AatmaNirbhar Bharat, various Budget announcements and important pending issues. (ANI)

