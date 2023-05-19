Left Menu

South Korean experts to visit Fukushima nuclear plant, Japan says

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 08:27 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 08:27 IST
A team of around 30 South Korean experts will visit Japan during May 22-25 to inspect facilities related to water release from the wrecked Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant, Japan's foreign ministry said on Friday.

The visit was agreed during Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to Seoul earlier this month as his counterpart, South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol, is seeking to improve relations with Japan after years of tensions.

Japan plans to release the water from Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima plant, which was destroyed during the 2011 nuclear disaster, into the sea sometime "around this spring or summer, raising concerns in neighbouring countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

