Government welcome Waitangi Tribunal Wai 2750 report into homelessness

The Government has welcomed the Stage One Waitangi Tribunal Wai 2750 – Housing and Housing Services Kaupapa Inquiry report into homelessness released today.

Minister of Housing Hon Megan Woods and Associate Minister of Housing (Māori) Hon Willie Jackson as Co-Leads for the government, with Associate Minister of Housing (homelessness) Hon Marama Davidson, have acknowledged and accepted the historical injustices and grievances that have been raised by claimants in the Waitangi Tribunal.

“Over the coming weeks, the Government will take the time to carefully consider the finding and recommendations in the Tribunal’s report and provide a response,” Willie Jackson said.

“The issues raised in the report are historical in nature and span many decades. This Government recognises the extreme housing deficit and the disproportionate impact on Māori.”

“Since coming to office in 2017 the Government has increased the public housing supply by well over 10,000 new houses and existing homes for community housing providers,” Megan Woods said.

“There has been a recent acceleration in Māori housing with MAIHI Ka Ora the National Māori Housing Strategy, launched in September 2021 so far, we have approved/contracted, 1018 homes, 1615 infrastructure sites, and 415 repairs to homes.

“We know Māori have been disproportionately impacted for years, this report confirms this. Māori face historical barriers and successive Governments have not helped Māori in the way that has been needed” Marama Davidson said

“Everyone should have a safe, secure, and stable home to call their own – but right now thousands of whānau do not have a permanent place to live, this report reaffirms my commitment to that “ said Marama Davidson.

“The Government will continue commitment to ensuring Aotearoa/New Zealand’s housing crisis is addressed through community led solutions that lift the housing supply, move whānau and individuals into safe, dry homes. This includes people in emergency, transitional and public housing across Aotearoa,” said Megan Woods.

“We are confident that we have in place the foundation for building a more secure and stable housing system with Māori that will ensure housing supply is increased to address the issues raised in the report and provide longer term security for New Zealanders, however, we know there is much more to enable by Māori, for Māōri solutions,” said Ministers Woods and Jackson.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)