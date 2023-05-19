Left Menu

Kerala train attack case: IG P Vijayan suspended for information leak

The disciplinary action was based on a report submitted by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) M.R. Ajith Kumar who conducted the investigation into the case.

Inspector General of Police (IG) P Vijayan was suspended in connection to the Kozhikode's Elathur train attack case on Thursday for leaking the details, said the officials. The disciplinary action was based on a report submitted by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) M.R. Ajith Kumar who conducted the investigation into the case.

Giving details regarding the reason for the suspension of the senior police officer, ADGP M R Ajith Kumar in his report informed of a major security lapse after IG P Vijayan and GSI Manoj Kumar who was not a part of the investigation team allegedly contacted the people who were transporting the accused from Maharashtra to Kerala. Further investigation into the matter is underway and has been entrusted to AGDP Padmakumar, added the officials.

Earlier on May 13, the Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court sent Shahrukh Saifi, the accused caught in connection to the Kozhikode's Elathur train attack case, to judicial custody till May 27. NIA conducted searches at 10 locations in the national capital in connection with the attack case that took place on April 2 this year. The agency sleuths carried out raids at Delhi's Shahin Bagh and other locations of suspects.

On April 2, Saifi had attempted to set some passengers on fire on board the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express at Elathur in Kozhikode, after spraying them with an inflammable liquid. Three passengers lost their lives while trying to jump out of the train to escape the fire. Saifi was later arrested from Ratnagiri. (ANI)

