CBI arrests two accused in BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar murder case

The instant post-poll violence case was registered by CBI on the allegations that the deceased Abhijit Sarkar was brutally assaulted by the supporters of a political party and succumbed to injuries.

ANI | Updated: 19-05-2023 10:35 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 10:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Two accused persons, who were chargesheeted in connection with the murder of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar in Kolkata's Narkeldanga in an alleged post-poll violence incident in 2021, were arrested, an official statement from CBI said. The violence allegedly erupted shortly after the assembly election results were announced on May 2.

The instant post-poll violence case was registered by CBI on the allegations that the deceased Abhijit Sarkar was brutally assaulted by the supporters of a political party and succumbed to injuries. "It was further alleged that the said accused were part of an unlawful assembly and they attacked the house of Avijit Sarkar, damaged the properties, looted away the gold jewellery, destroyed the CCTV system, removed the DVR of the CCTV system, and also assaulted Avijit Sarkar, Biswajit Sarkar & Madhabi Sarkar," CBI said on May 17.

It was also alleged that the accused threatened them and brutally killed Abhijit Sarkar. After investigation, charge-sheet was filed against 20 accused including the said arrested accused. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

