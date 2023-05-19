Left Menu

CRPF Commandos on Friday conducted a special drill in Dal Lake as part of security preparedness ahead of the G20 summit in Kashmir.

ANI | Updated: 19-05-2023 13:51 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 13:51 IST
J-K: CRPF Commandos conduct special drill in Dal Lake ahead of G20 summit
CRPF Commandos conduct special drill in Dal Lake( Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Srinagar [Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 19 ( ANI): CRPF Commandos on Friday conducted a special drill in Dal Lake as part of security preparedness ahead of the G20 summit in Kashmir. Marine Commandos(MORCOS) have also done similar security drills in Dal Lake.

The G 20 international summit in Kashmir will be held from May 22-24 at Sheri Kashmir international conference centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake. On Thursday, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar on Thursday had said that all the security arrangements have been made for the upcoming G20 summit in Union Territory.

ADGP Vijay Kumar had said that a three-tier security will be put in place for the event. While talking to ANI, ADGP Vijay Kumar said, "We have made all the security arrangements for the upcoming event. There will be three-tier security in place for the event. Anti-drone equipment is being set up. We are taking the help of NSG and the Army for the same. For the water body- Dal Lake - we will depute a team of MARCOS, also a Police team will be present there."

He further said that the upcoming event will benefit the region's tourism sector. "This will help in boosting the tourism sector in the region. There will be no restrictions on the movement of the people. This is an event for the public. Action will be taken against those who will spread rumours regarding this. Teams of CRPF, BSF and local police will also remain present to ensure security. We will conduct the meeting smoothly and successfully," he had said.

G20 tourism working group meeting under India's presidency in Srinagar is slated to be held on May 24-26, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

