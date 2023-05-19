MUM OILSEEDS CLOSING

DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 38500.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed 29500.00 Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 28000.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 46957.00 Castor Extr. 8400.00 OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs.) Gr. Kernel 8125.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 10200.00 Gr. Javas 60/70 11300.00 Gr Javas 70/80 11000.00 Gr.Javas 80/90 10700.00 Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 4500.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 13500.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 13300.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 12600.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 12400.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 12000.00 Sunflower Seed 5800.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 10100.00 Castorseed Bombay 5875.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad - OILS (per 10 Kgs.) G.Nut Raw 1625.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 860.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 945.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 930.00 Refined Palm Oil 890.00 Soyabean Ref. 915.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1020.00 Rapeseed Exp. 990.00 Copra white 1280.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran 830.00 Linseed 910.00 Castor Comm. 1205.00 F.S.G. 1215.00 F.S.G.Kandla 1195.00 Mowra - Neem - Karanji - ---------------------

