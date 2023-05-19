Left Menu

NHRC issues notice to West Bengal govt over deaths, injuries at illegal fireworks factory

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued a notice to the West Bengal Government over the reported deaths of nine labourers and injuries to several others in an illegal fireworks factory in the East Midinipore district.

ANI | Updated: 19-05-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 19:29 IST
NHRC issues notice to West Bengal govt over deaths, injuries at illegal fireworks factory
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued a notice to the West Bengal government over the reported deaths of nine labourers and injuries to several others in an explosion at an illegal fireworks factory in East Midinipore district.The NHRC, India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that nine labourers were killed and at least five others were injured when an explosion ripped through an illegal fireworks factory at Khadikul village near Egra in East Midinipore district of West Bengal on May 16, 2023. Reportedly, the villagers claimed that the owner of the factory has long been engaged in the making of bombs, besides fireworks but no visible action was taken by the authorities despite complaints. The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a violation of the human rights of the victims of the explosion due to the negligence of the concerned public authorities, who apparently did not take any action against the owner of the illegal fireworks factory.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, West Bengal calling for a detailed report on the matter within four weeks. It should include the status of the FIR registered by the police, medical treatment of the victims and compensation if any, granted to the Next of Kin of the deceased persons, and the injured. The Commission would also like to know about the action taken against the delinquent officers, responsible for the tragedy, the statement from NHRC said. According to the media report, carried out on May 17, 2023, the incident triggered mob fury as the villagers scuffled with the police, accusing them of a nexus with the factory owner who had been allowed to run the illegal factory despite their repeated appeals for its closure. The villagers have claimed that at least 15 labourers were working inside when the blast occurred, the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
4
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023