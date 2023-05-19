Left Menu

"Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assured CUET exam centre issue to be addressed on priority," says J-K LG Manoj Sinha

"Discussed the matter relating to exam centres for the scheduled Common University Entrance Test (CUET) with Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and requested for CUET centres in J-K UT. He has assured that the issue will be addressed on priority," J-K LG Sinha said.

J-K LG Manoj Sinha (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has assured him that the issue related to the allotment of examination centres for CUET (UG) 2023 will be addressed on priority. "Discussed the matter relating to exam centres for the scheduled Common University Entrance Test (CUET) with Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and requested for CUET centres in J-K UT. He has assured that the issue will be addressed on priority," J-K LG Sinha said.

Earlier today the National Testing Agency (NTA) said that it is exploring the possibility of creating a temporary exam centre in Srinagar but some candidates may still have to take the CUET (UG) outside Jammu and Kashmir as candidates registered for the examinations are in huge numbers. "For 25, 26, 27, and 28 May 2023, a total of 44425 candidates will be appearing in 15Centres created in Jammu and Kashmir. Some candidates have been moved out of the State. However, being sensitive to the needs of candidates and to ease the access of the students of Jammu and Kashmir, the NTA is exploring the possibility of creating a temporary Centre in Srinagar. This will enable NTA to bring back most of the candidates to the State. However, the number of candidates is extremely large, and some candidates may still have to take the CUET (UG) outside the State," an official statement said.

NTA also issued the CUET Undergraduate admit cards for examinations to be held from May 21-24. Candidates can download their admit cards at cuet.samarth.ac.in

The CUET (UG) - 2023 has been scheduled for 14, 99, 778 (Fourteen Lacs, ninety-nine thousand, seven hundred and seventy-eight) candidates who have opted for 64,35,050 Test Papers. The examination is being conducted by NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode for about 14.99 lacs candidates at various Examination Centres located in 295 cities across India and abroad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

