Left Menu

J-K: Discom Managing Director reviews power supply situation ahead of G20 Summit

The Managing Director of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited chaired a meeting of officers on Friday to review the power supply scenario for G20 Summit.

ANI | Updated: 19-05-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 23:10 IST
J-K: Discom Managing Director reviews power supply situation ahead of G20 Summit
Visual of the meeting in J-K (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Managing Director of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited chaired a meeting of officers on Friday to review the power supply situation for G20 Summit. At the outset, the chair was apprised regarding the finalization of works related to the G20 Summit, the power supply scenario for the upcoming G20 Summit, and further action plans by the senior officials of KPDCL, a press release stated.

The officials discussed the details related to the power supply for the upcoming G20 summit. The MD directed the officials to chart out a deployment plan for better coordination with District Administration for electricity-related emergency services.

The concerned executive engineers were directed to get in touch with the Senior Superintendent of Police (Security) for the issuance of security passes to all those employees that will be present round the clock. The MD directed the officers to have a backup plan in case of any eventuality that may lead to a disturbance in the power supply. He also directed the concerned officers to maintain Special Control Rooms around the clock during the summit.

The officers were also given instructions to prioritize the work and complete all the pending no later than today evening. Directions were also issued to the concerned officers to maintain better coordination with sister wings of JKPDD for reliable power supply to the venues. Local officers are to remain in touch with concerned SHO (Police) for hassle-free movement of employees shortlisted for the event to maintain the power supply. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global
2
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Teva Pharm CEO sees $2.5 billion in revenue for Austedo drug by 2027; US FDA panel backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine for protecting infants and more

Health News Roundup: Teva Pharm CEO sees $2.5 billion in revenue for Austedo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023