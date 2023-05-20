Left Menu

IRS officer arrested for stalking, harassing woman IAS officer

An IRS officer was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing a woman IAS officer on Friday following the complaint by the woman officer, said police.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 14:24 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 14:24 IST
IRS officer arrested for stalking, harassing woman IAS officer
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing a woman Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, officials said. A case was registered on Friday at Parliament Street Police Station under Sections 354D (stalking), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC against the arrested officer.

In her complaint, the IAS officer alleged that the accused came into contact with her on April 2020 while she was working as Resident Commissioner in Bihar during the Covid 19 crisis. The IAS officer in her written complaint mentioned that "The accused during the course of work tried to get closer to me which initially I avoided taking into consideration the dignity of the office which I was holding and myself tried to snub him to mend his ways. However, he kept on trying to get closer to me. I again tried to avoid his advances but he didn't mend his ways and I found no other way informed my husband."

The woman in her complaint further claimed that her husband also confronted the accused and warned him legal recourse if he did not mend his ways. According to the complainant, the accused allegedly continued to harass and stalk her and also visited her victim's office premises in Bihar Bhawan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023