PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 20-05-2023 15:52 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 15:52 IST
Following are Saturday's areca and coconut prices: Areca (per quintal) Old Supari: Rs 44,000 to Rs 48,000, model Rs 46,000 New Supari: Rs 30,000 to Rs 39,500, model Rs 36,000 Koka: Rs 23,000 to Rs 30,000, model Rs 26,000 Coconut (per thousand) 1st quality: Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000, model Rs 18,000 2nd quality: Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000, model Rs 14,000.

