Assam: Nagaon, Lakhimpur SPs transferred amid ongoing probe into four cases

A notification issued by the Home Department stated that Anand Mishra, Assistant Inspector General of Police (Sports) has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police of Lakhimpur with immediate effect.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 19:19 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government on Saturday transferred the Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Nagaon and Lakhimpur district soon after the Assam DGP has recommended the state government to transfer the investigation of four cases related to fake gold, FICN smuggling and mysterious death of Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). All four cases were registered in Nagaon and Lakhimpur districts this month.

A notification issued by the Home Department stated that Anand Mishra, Assistant Inspector General of Police (Sports) has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police of Lakhimpur with immediate effect and Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa, Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur is transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Sports). On the other hand, Leena Doley, Superintendent of Police, Nagaon is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Hailakandi and Nabaneet Mahanta, Superintendent of Police, Hailakandi will be the new Superintendent of Police of Nagaon district.

Assam police has said it has decided to hand over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation into four cases, including that of the death of a 30-year-old woman police officer in a mysterious road accident. Addressing a press conference at Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati, the Assam DGP GP Singh said that, there are four cases registered in Nagaon and Lakhimpur districts.

The first case was registered on May 5 at Nagaon police station, the second case on May 15 at Lakhimpur, the third case was registered on May 16 at Jakhalabandha police station while a fourth case was registered on May 19 at the Jakhalabandha police station. "After reviewing the entire cases with the CID team and police headquarter senior officials, I have decided to recommend to the Assam government to transfer of investigation of all four cases to CBI. In addition to that, after discussion with the Assam Chief Minister, we have decided that all officers connected to these two districts (Nagaon and Lakhimpur) shall be transferred today. The decision to transfer the investigation of the cases to CBI is on the grounds that, the public sentiment desire and demand that this case be transferred to CBI and the second is one of our own police officer has lost her life and the case is investigated by a neutral agency," Assam DGP said.

Assam police Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha had died mysteriously in an accident after her car collided with a truck near the Jakhalabandha area in the Nagaon district on May 16. Following the incident, the Assam government directed CID to investigate the case, but many political parties and organisations have demanded that the case be handed over to the CBI for investigation.

The Assam DGP also said that, in the past 24 hours, Assam police have arrested 71 persons from different districts of the state for their alleged involvement in fake gold and FICN. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

