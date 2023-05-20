Left Menu

Bihar: Police Constable injured after 2 persons open fire during vehicle checking

A police constable was injured after two persons opened fire during vehicle checking in Bihar's Patna on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 20:29 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 20:29 IST
Bihar: Police Constable injured after 2 persons open fire during vehicle checking
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A police constable was injured after two persons opened fire during vehicle checking in Bihar's Patna on Saturday. The injured constable identified as Ram Avatar was rushed to hospital Rajeshwari in Patna, the officials said.

According to the police, the constable was shot by unknown persons in the Patrakar Nagar police station region area in Patna. "Today during vehicle checking near Kali mandir area at Patrakar Nagar PS, two suspected goons came on a bike and fired on our constable and ran away from the spot", Rajeev Mishra, SSP, Patna said.

As per the police inputs, following the order of the district administration, every police station in the district was instructed to conduct search drives of vehicles at their police station area. "From morning onwards, police detained 4 motorcycles and 6 suspects during checking. Till now no arrests have been reported", the SSP said.

The police further said that the injured constable is safe now and out of danger. "He showed bravery and caught the bike of the accused and now an investigation has been started on the incident", the SSP added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023