Lumpy skin disease detected in Sikkim

The contagious lumpy skin disease (LSD) was detected among cattle in three districts of Sikkim, an official said on Saturday.

Samples from Soreng, Pakyong and Namchi districts sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD) in Bhopal turned out to be positive, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Secretary P Senthil Kumar said.

The government was taking various measures to control the disease, he said.

The entry of dairy cows from outside the state has been prohibited till further notice, he said.

Only bullock and buffalo bullock for immediate slaughter for the purpose of meat was being allowed, Kumar said.

Vaccination of healthy animals was started, and all dairy farmers were asked to contact the nearest veterinary dispensary or hospital for vaccination, he said.

