"Hundreds of medical students stranded...," Indian Medical Council writes to CM Yogi seeking recognition of three medical colleges in UP

Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the pending recognition of three medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh and also sought his intervention for better functioning of the National Medical Commission. "It is learnt that, three medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh, from which many students pursuedtheir MBBS course, namely, Government Allopathic Medical College at Banda, GovernmentMedical College at Azamgarh, and Government Medical College at Saharanpur, are unable toget recognition from National Medical Commission. This has left hundreds of medicalstudents, who completed their M.B.B.S., stranded as they are unable to get state medicalcouncil registration" stated the letter jointly written by Dr Sharad Kumar Agarwal, National President, IMA and Dr Anil Kumar J Nayak, its Secretary General.

According to the letter, registration with the state medical council is the basic necessity for getting licenses to practice or even for further education. "The National Medical Commission's (NMC) decisions to grant permission to medical collegessolely on the basis of an affidavit has created today's situation as colleges are still on wait forrecognition from Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MAR) in NMC. It is an example of absolute incautious and careless functioning. Indian Medical Association in the best interests of medical education and students' requests for immediate intervention for better functioning at the National Medical Commission.

A copy of the letter was also marked to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya. (ANI)

