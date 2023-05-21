Assam: Guwahati Tea Auction Centre celebrates International Tea Day

Guwahati( Assam) [India], May 21( ANI): The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) on Sunday celebrated International Tea Day in the city with the various stakeholders of the tea industry. GTAC is also celebrating 200 years of Assam Tea and to mark this occasion GTAC Tea Lounge opened a kiosk to distribute one of the best quality CTC/Orthodox/Green Tea to the general public free of cost.

Dinesh Bihani, Secretary of GTAC Buyer's Association said that for promoting Assam's tea they are serving tea free of cost on this day at GTAC. "Today is a very happy day for us because the UN has declared May 21 as International tea day. For promoting Assam tea, we are serving tea free of cost here at GTAC. We welcome all tea lovers here. Tea Day is celebrated to recognise the work of all those who are involved in the tea industry," Dinesh Bihani said.

Tea Day, also known as International Tea Day, is a globally recognised observance that celebrates tea's prosperous industry, cultural significance, and health benefits. It is a day dedicated to promoting and raising awareness about the tea industry, its impact on economies, and the diverse range of teas available worldwide.GTAC is the second-largest tea auction centre in the world.

On Saturday, Dinesh Bihani, Secretary of Guwahati Tea Auction Buyer's Association (GTABA), had said, "We, the members of Guwahati Tea Auction Center, and GTAC Tea Lounge are also celebrating this International Tea Day on May 21." "On this occasion, GTAC Tea Lounge is setting up a tea stall on GTAC premises for offering free tea to the general public to mark the occasion of International Tea Day," the secretary had said.

He had said the special tea kiosk will be inaugurated by P K Bezbarua, former chairman of the Tea Board on May 21. "The year 2023 is also very significant as our Assam tea industry completes 200 years. To celebrate 200 years of Assam tea, we will be having several programmes during the year," Dinesh Bihani said.

In 2019, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to establish May 21 of each year as International Tea Day, he said. International Tea Day is celebrated as a day to promote harmony, sustainability and common prosperity across the world, according to the secretary. "This day, recognised by the United Nations, is to raise awareness of the long history and deep cultural and economic significance of tea around the world," Bihani had said.

The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre has also planned to organise year-long programmes to celebrate 200 years of Assam tea. The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) is one of the busiest tea trading facilities in the world. Established on September 25, 1970, as a result of the commitments of a few pioneers, the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) has been nurtured and sustained through the joint efforts of the State Government and the four segments of tea trade -- sellers, brokers, buyers and warehousemen. (ANI)

