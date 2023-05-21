Left Menu

Reconstruction of bridge connecting India-China border in Uttarakhand to be started soon

A bridge connecting the India-China border at Burans near Malari in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, which broke down on April 17 this year, will soon be reconstructed, officials said on Sunday.

Visual from spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A bridge connecting the India-China border at Burans near Malari in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, which broke down on April 17 this year, will soon be reconstructed, officials said on Sunday. The bridge which broke down has not been constructed yet, due to which the flow of water in Dhauli Ganga increased gradually, they said.

"The people of Bhotia tribe going on summer migration in the border villages have to face problems. Along with this, the alternative causeway built over the Dhauli Ganga for the movement of army vehicles on the China border is also flowing due to the strong current of water," the officials said. Border Roads Organisation Commander Colonel Ankur Mahajan said that the bridge's abductions have been prepared for the construction of Valley Bridge.

"Soon the work of bridge construction will be started. In the past, the alternative causeway was damaged due to the strong flow of water, but it has been repaired," he said. 

