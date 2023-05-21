23 injured after bus overturns carrying pilgrims in J-K's Reasi

A total of 23 people got injured after a bus carrying Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims met with an accident in Katra's Muri area in Reasi district on Sunday, officials said. A person has also been killed, officials said earlier.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu, Mukesh Singh said, "As per the driver's version, the accident happened after he lost control of the vehicle due to a sharp curve." The injured people were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

Earlier, on May 10, a woman died and four others were injured in a car accident in Doda, officials said. "One of the injured is serious and he was airlifted to Jammu. The remaining are undergoing treatment in a hospital," Dr RK Bharti, Additional Deputy Commissioner said. (ANI)

