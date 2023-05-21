Environment of peace, harmony necessary for development: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that peace and non-violence are the basis of our culture and that mutual love, harmony and brotherhood can be maintained in society only by attaining these two. Gehlot was addressing the inaugural function of the offices of the Peace and Non-violence Cell in all the districts from his official residence through video conference on Sunday.

He said that development is not possible in an atmosphere of unrest, violence and tension. During his inaugural address, he said, "There are examples of many countries in the world where violence has posed a threat to the entire humanity. He said that the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi fought a long struggle to get freedom for the country on the basis of truth, peace, non-violence and satyagraha."

He also mentioned the efforts of former Prime Minister Late Rajiv Gandhi in establishing peace in the Indian subcontinent and said that he sacrificed his life for peace and development. Paying tribute to the former Prime Minister on his death anniversary, Gehlot said that the sacrifice of the late Rajiv Gandhi is observed as Anti-Terrorism Day. "This inspires the people of the country to protect the country from all kinds of threats. On this occasion, he administered an oath to oppose violence and maintain mutual harmony," he added.

The State's Chief Minister said that Rajasthan is the only state in the country where the Peace and Non-Violence Department has been set up. "Along with this, the department has also trained the people in this regard at the block level. He said that Gandhi Museum being built in Jaipur will be a special museum of its kind, in which people will get an opportunity to know about the life of Mahatma Gandhi and his works," he said further.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister unveiled the statue made of Panchdhatu (mix of five metals) at the office of the district collector in Pali district. Gehlot went on to add that Rajiv Gandhi knew the importance of IT. "He [Rajiv Gandhi] laid the strong foundation of IT in the country because of which today the youth of our country have a special identity in the field of IT in the entire world," Gehlot said further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)