PM Modi applauds INS Vikrant for successful berthing at Karwar Naval Base

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised INS Vikrant for successfully berthing for the first time at the newly constructed Aircraft Carrier pier, at Karwar.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 23:36 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 23:21 IST
Visual of INS Vikrant at Karwar naval base (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised INS Vikrant for successfully berthing for the first time at the newly constructed Aircraft Carrier pier, at Karwar. In response to a tweet by Indian Navy, Prime Minister said, "Remarkable!"

India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Saturday docked for the first time at the newly built berthing facility of Karwar Naval base. This landmark development under Project Sea Bird aims to enhance the ship-berthing capacity of the Karwar Base.

"India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant successfully berthed for the #first time at the newly constructed Aircraft Carrier pier, at Karwar today. Built under Project Seabird, this is a landmark in enhancing the ship-berthing capacity of the Karwar Base," Indian Navy said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

