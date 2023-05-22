Left Menu

Delhi: Woman arrested for ramming man to death by her car, gets bail

A 28-year-old woman, arrested for ramming a man to death by her high-end vehicle in west Delhi has been granted bail, police said on Sunday.

The photo of the vehicle in the incident. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A 28-year-old woman, arrested for ramming a man to death by her high-end vehicle in west Delhi has been granted bail, police said on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, the 36-year-old man was killed after he was rammed by a four-wheeler, being driven by the accused woman, while he was returning home.

The incident took place near the city's Moti Nagar flyover. Immediately the man was rushed to the hospital by the accused, but he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

