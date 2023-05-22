Left Menu

RBI MONEY MARKET OPERATIONS

Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS Auction Date Tenor Days Maturity Date Amount Current Rate Cut off Rate C. Net liquidity injected from todays operations injection absorption - -65,399.00 II. Net liquidity injected outstanding including todays operations injection absorption - -49,499.40 RESERVE POSITION G.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2023 09:16 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 09:16 IST
RBI MONEY MARKET OPERATIONS

MUMBAI, MAY 22 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on May 19, 2023 (Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent) Volume (One Leg) Weighted Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment 6,491.75 6.21 5.60-7.75 I. Call Money 1,634.75 6.21 5.60-6.45 II. Triparty Repo 4,822.00 6.20 5.90-6.27 III. Market Repo 0.00 - - IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 35.00 7.75 7.75-7.75 B. Term Segment ** ** ** ** ** I. Notice Money** 10,455.3 6.37 5.10-6.50 ** II. Term Money@@ 141.00 - 6.25-6.90 III. Triparty Repo 2,64,800.50 6.29 6.10-6.65 IV. Market Repo 1,86,828.86 6.34 1.00-6.80 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) & Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Repo Fri, 19/05/2023 14 Fri, 02/06/2023 46,790.00 6.51 (b) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF Fri, 19/05/2023 3 Mon, 22/05/2023 3,326.00 6.75 4. SDFΔ Fri, 19/05/2023 3 Mon, 22/05/2023 1,15,515.00 6.25 5. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -65,399.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. SDFΔ 5. On Tap Targeted Long Term Repo Operations€ Mon, 22/03/2021 1095 Thu, 21/03/2024 5,000.00 4.00 Mon, 14/06/2021 1096 Fri, 14/06/2024 320.00 4.00 Mon, 30/08/2021 1095 Thu, 29/08/2024 50.00 4.00 Mon, 13/09/2021 1095 Thu, 12/09/2024 200.00 4.00 Mon, 27/09/2021 1095 Thu, 26/09/2024 600.00 4.00 Mon, 04/10/2021 1095 Thu, 03/10/2024 350.00 4.00 Mon, 15/11/2021 1095 Thu, 14/11/2024 250.00 4.00 Mon, 27/12/2021 1095 Thu, 26/12/2024 2,275.00 4.00 6. Special Long-Term Repo Operations (SLTRO) for Small Finance Banks (SFBs)£ Mon, 17/05/2021 1095 Thu, 16/05/2024 400.00 4.00 Tue, 15/06/2021 1095 Fri, 14/06/2024 490.00 4.00 Thu, 15/07/2021 1093 Fri, 12/07/2024 750.00 4.00 Tue, 17/08/2021 1095 Fri, 16/08/2024 250.00 4.00 Wed, 15/09/2021 1094 Fri, 13/09/2024 150.00 4.00 Mon, 15/11/2021 1095 Thu, 14/11/2024 105.00 4.00 Mon, 22/11/2021 1095 Thu, 21/11/2024 100.00 4.00 Mon, 29/11/2021 1095 Thu, 28/11/2024 305.00 4.00 Mon, 13/12/2021 1095 Thu, 12/12/2024 150.00 4.00 Mon, 20/12/2021 1095 Thu, 19/12/2024 100.00 4.00 Mon, 27/12/2021 1095 Thu, 26/12/2024 255.00 4.00 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 3,799.60 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 15,899.60 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -49,499.40 RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 19/05/2023 8,52,417.08 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 19/05/2023 8,35,267.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 19/05/2023 38,175.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 05/05/2023 89,697.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction. ** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor. ** @@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

---------------

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023