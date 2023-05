"Initially Manmohan Singh govt had rejected Nanavati...," Adv HS Phoolka after CBI filed chargesheet in 1984 sikh-riots case

Hours after the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a chargesheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, Advocate HS Phoolka on Sunday said that Justice Nanavati Commission had recommended registering a case against Tytler but then Manmohan Singh's government initially rejected the commission's recommendation. Speaking with ANI, Phoolka said, "We placed all facts before Nanavati Commission and it recommended registering a case against Jagdish Tytler. Initially, Manmohan Singh's government rejected Nanavati Commission's recommendation...But when the Opposition in Parliament protested, the government changed its stand...".

"When the case was going on, the CBI gave a clean chit 2-3 times to Tytler but the court rejected it. After that, court itself monitored the investigation. And now the CBI has completed the investigation and filed a chargesheet," he added. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday filed a charge sheet in a Delhi court against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to anti-Sikh riots in 1984 following the assassination of then Prime Minister of India, on October 31, 1984.

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, the then Member of Parliament has been named as accused in the chargesheet. In a statement, CBI mentioned that the agency had registered the instant case in November 2005 on an incident wherein Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Bara Hindu Rao, Delhi was set on fire by a mob and three persons namely Sardar Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh were burnt to death on November 1, 1984 near Gurudwara Pul Bangash.

Justice Nanavati Commission of Inquiry was set up in the year 2000 by the Government of India to enquire into the incidents of anti-Sikh riots of the year 1984 in Delhi. After consideration of the Commission's report, the Ministry of Home Affairs (Government of India) issued directions to CBI to investigate the case against the then Member of Parliament and others. During the CBI investigation, evidence came on record that on November 1, 1984, the said accused allegedly instigated, incited and provoked the mob assembled at Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Delhi which resulted in the burning of Gurudwara Pul Bangash and killing of three Sikh persons by the mob, apart from burning and looting of shops. After investigation, a chargesheet has been filed.

Earlier on April 11, Congress leader Jagdish Tytler appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the national capital and gave samples of his voice, in connection with the Pul Bangash Gurdwara case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, according to sources. The Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) will examine the voice samples.

"I am ready to get hanged...if there is a single piece of evidence against me," Tytler said while leaving the laboratory."What have I done? If there's evidence against me, then I'm prepared to hang myself...It wasn't related to the 1984 riots case for which they wanted my voice (sample), but another case," Tytler said. However, CBI officials said, "We have got evidence in an ongoing case, so he has been asked to give his voice sample."

The CBI had given a clean chit to the Congress leader in the case but re-opened the investigation following a December 4, 2015 order. According to official records, about 2,800 Sikhs were killed across India, including 2,100 in Delhi, during the pogrom that broke out after then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards. (ANI)

