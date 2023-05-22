Left Menu

YS Vivekananda murder case: CBI team reaches Kurnool hospital to question YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy

According to sources, YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy wrote to CBI on last Saturday seeking 10-day relief from questioning in connection with the YS Vivekananda Murder case, stating his mother's ill health as the reason. But CBI has issued him a fresh summon to appear before investigating officer today.

ANI | Updated: 22-05-2023 11:21 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 11:21 IST
YS Vivekananda murder case: CBI team reaches Kurnool hospital to question YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy
CBI officers reach Vishwabharati Hospital in Kurnool (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kurnool(Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 22 ( ANI): Amid the protests of his party cadres, CBI officers reached Vishwabharati Hospital in Kurnool on Monday morning to question YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy in connection with the YS Vivekananda Murder case. According to sources, YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy wrote to CBI on last Saturday seeking 10-day relief from questioning in connection with the YS Vivekananda Murder case, stating his mother's ill health as the reason. But CBI has issued him a fresh summon to appear before investigating officer today.

The CBI team reached the hospital today morning and police blocked the roads and didn't allow the YSRCP cadre to reach the hospital. A month before the General elections in 2019, Vivekananda Reddy, a former MP, was found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019.

CBI took over the investigation in July 2020 on the orders of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. The case was earlier registered at Police Station Pulivendula in Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh). CBI has filed a requisition with the Kadapa police before reaching the Vishwabharati hospital where YS Avinash Reddy's mother was admitted on 19th May. YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy wrote to CBI last Saturday seeking 10-day relief from questioning in connection with the YS Vivekananda Murder case, stating his mother's ill health as the reason. However, CBI has issued him a fresh summon to appear before investigating officer on Monday.

Avinash Reddy skipped the CBI's summoning of questioning on May 16. And he claimed that on May 19 he was enroute to the CBI office to appear before its officers before he got to know that his mother was sick so he went back to visit her. Avinash Reddy's father YS Bhaskar Reddy was arrested in April in connection with the murder case and he was lodged in Chanchalguda prison along with Uday Reddy, the other accused in the murder case.

In late March this year, the Supreme Court set aside the Telangana High Court order granting interim relief from arrest to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case and said such a decision prejudices the investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023