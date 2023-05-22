YS Vivekananda murder case: CBI team reaches Kurnool hospital to question YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy

Kurnool(Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 22 ( ANI): Amid the protests of his party cadres, CBI officers reached Vishwabharati Hospital in Kurnool on Monday morning to question YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy in connection with the YS Vivekananda Murder case. According to sources, YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy wrote to CBI on last Saturday seeking 10-day relief from questioning in connection with the YS Vivekananda Murder case, stating his mother's ill health as the reason. But CBI has issued him a fresh summon to appear before investigating officer today.

The CBI team reached the hospital today morning and police blocked the roads and didn't allow the YSRCP cadre to reach the hospital. A month before the General elections in 2019, Vivekananda Reddy, a former MP, was found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019.

CBI took over the investigation in July 2020 on the orders of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. The case was earlier registered at Police Station Pulivendula in Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh). CBI has filed a requisition with the Kadapa police before reaching the Vishwabharati hospital where YS Avinash Reddy's mother was admitted on 19th May. YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy wrote to CBI last Saturday seeking 10-day relief from questioning in connection with the YS Vivekananda Murder case, stating his mother's ill health as the reason. However, CBI has issued him a fresh summon to appear before investigating officer on Monday.

Avinash Reddy skipped the CBI's summoning of questioning on May 16. And he claimed that on May 19 he was enroute to the CBI office to appear before its officers before he got to know that his mother was sick so he went back to visit her. Avinash Reddy's father YS Bhaskar Reddy was arrested in April in connection with the murder case and he was lodged in Chanchalguda prison along with Uday Reddy, the other accused in the murder case.

In late March this year, the Supreme Court set aside the Telangana High Court order granting interim relief from arrest to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case and said such a decision prejudices the investigation. (ANI)

