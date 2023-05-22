Left Menu

UK stocks kick off week on tepid note; NatWest climbs

The FTSE 250 was listless at 19,289.12. NatWest Group Plc rose 0.7% after Britain sold about 1.26 billion pounds ($1.59 billion) in shares of the bank, the sixth tranche it has sold since intervening to rescue the lender in 2008. The real estate sector rose 0.3%. ($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-05-2023 12:52 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 12:49 IST
UK stocks kick off week on tepid note; NatWest climbs
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's main equity indexes started the week on a lacklustre note as uncertainty over U.S. debt ceiling negotiations weighed on risk appetite, while shares of NatWest gained after the British government cut its stake in the bank.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 held its ground at 7,756.98, as of 0703 GMT on Monday, mirroring caution on Wall Street after negotiations on lifting U.S. debt ceiling failed to reach a deal. The FTSE 250 was listless at 19,289.12.

NatWest Group Plc rose 0.7% after Britain sold about 1.26 billion pounds ($1.59 billion) in shares of the bank, the sixth tranche it has sold since intervening to rescue the lender in 2008. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC shed 4.9% after the veterinary healthcare firm cut expectations for its annual underlying operating profit.

Investors appeared to show scant response to data that signalled domestic house prices rose in May by more than in any other month this year on better economic outlook and steadier mortgage rates, as per property website Rightmove. The real estate sector rose 0.3%.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023