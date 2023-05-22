Vitol expects Asia-driven oil demand growth in second half of year

Oil demand is set to pick up in the second half of the year with as much as 2 million barrels per day (bpd) more needed on the back of Asian growth, the president of Vitol Asia said on Monday.

"We are going into a second half of the year where, largely on account of Asian demand growth, the world will need around 2 million bpd more," Mike Muller told the Middle East Petroleum and Gas conference in Dubai.

