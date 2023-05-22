China Development Bank sets up special loans for China-Central Asia cooperation

China Development Bank has set up 10 billion yuan ($1.45 billion) worth of special loans for China-Central Asia cooperation, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Monday.

The loan will be used to support projects on areas including trade and economy, investment, transportation, agriculture, energy resources and infrastructure, the News said.

($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)