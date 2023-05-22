Suzlon bags 204 MW order from Serentica Renewables

Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon has bagged a 204 MW wind energy project from Serentica Renewables.

''Suzlon Group has bagged a significantly large order for its 3 MW series of wind turbines from Serentica Renewables - a decarbonization platform that seeks to accelerate the energy transition for energy-intensive industries,'' a company statement said.

The company, however, didn't disclose the value of the project.

Suzlon will install 68 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each for Serentica's 204 MW wind power project coming up at Koppal in Karnataka.

''This order from industrial decarbonisation player, Serentica Renewables is a testament of India Inc's commitment to our nation’s net-zero ambitions,'' Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said in the statement.

The project is expected to be commissioned by early 2024. A project of this size can provide electricity to 1.68 thousand households and curb 6.63 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

This is the fifth order for Suzlon's 3-MW series in less than a month and as part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project including erection and commissioning. Suzlon will also provide comprehensive operation and maintenance services post-commissioning.

''This partnership with Suzlon for our renewable energy project in Karnataka represents a milestone in our industrial decarbonisation journey,'' said Pratik Agarwal, Director, Serentica Renewables.

Established in 2022, Serentica Renewables (India) is a decarbonization platform that looks to provide round-the-clock clean energy solutions enabling the transition of large-scale, energy-intensive industries to clean energy.

The company is focused on industrial decarbonization, by making renewables the primary source of energy for the commercial and industrial segment which consumes more than 50 per cent of the electricity generated in India.

