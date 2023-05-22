Left Menu

Ukraine grid operator says external power restored to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Updated: 22-05-2023 15:21 IST
Ukrainian national grid operator Ukrenergo said on Monday that external power had been restored to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant after a brief outage following a reported fire at an electricity facility in the city of Zaporizhzhia city.

"'Ukrenergo' restored the power transmission line that supplies the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The station is switching to power supply from the Ukrainian power system," the company said in a statement.

