Left Menu

UP CM Yogi expresses sorrow over loss of lives in Banda road accident

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to ensure proper treatment of those injured in the accident.

ANI | Updated: 22-05-2023 17:18 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 17:18 IST
UP CM Yogi expresses sorrow over loss of lives in Banda road accident
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the road accident that occurred in the Banda district late on Sunday night. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to ensure proper treatment of those injured in the accident.

"UP CM @myogiadityanath has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the road accident in district Banda. Wishing peace to the souls of the departed, he has expressed condolences to the bereaved families. The Chief Minister has instructed the officers of the district administration to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide them proper treatment, along with wishing the injured a speedy recovery," UP Chief Minister's Office tweeted in Hindi. According to the police, four people returning from a marriage procession died in a road accident while three others were injured when their four-wheeler collided with a tree on the National Highway near Ansh Banglan Purva of village Turra of the Badausa police station area.

The police said that the accident took place when the driver fell asleep while they were returning from Chitrakoot to Banda. "The accident occurred due to the sleepiness of the Bolero driver," the police said.

The officials also added that the people in the vehicle were residents of the Godhani village of the Tindwari area of Banda. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023