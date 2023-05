WPPS for using bio-fortified wheat varieties

Wheat Products Promotion Society (WPPS) on Monday stressed the need to use bio-fortified wheat varieties and promote the grain in state-sponsored food programmes to achieve zero hunger by 2030.

In a statement, Noida-based WPPS said there is also a need to promote whole wheat flour for consumption by the masses and develop speciality flour specifications and consolidation of flour mills to ensure the production of high-quality wheat flour that meets the industry standards and consumer expectations.

''Promoting wheat and implementing innovative strategies are essential to address Sustainable Development Goal 2 and fulfil India's future food requirements,'' WPPS Chairman Ajay Goyal said.

By developing newer varieties of wheat, improving the bio-availability of essential micronutrients and enhancing wheat legume-based supplementary foods, we can improve the health and wellness of the target beneficiaries, he added.

