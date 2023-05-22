DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 22

For other diaries, please see:

MONDAY, MAY 22 ** RABAT - Ukraine's foreign minister visits Morocco to meet senior officials, including Moroccan foreign minister Nasser Bourita - 1400 GMT.

** KUALA LUMPUR - The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will make a special visit to Malaysia. (To May 24) ** CANBERRA - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will welcome the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to Australia. (To May 24)

** ASTANA - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold talks with the President of Singapore, Halima Yacob, who will travel to Kazakhstan on a state visit. ** KUALA LUMPUR - South Korea's Defence Minister Lee Jong Sup will embark on a four-day trip to Malaysia. (To May 25)

** SEOUL - EU-Republic of Korea summit. BEIJING - Democratic Republic of Congo Foreign Minister Christophe Lutundula will visit China. (To May 24)

CAIRO - Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik to visit Egypt (Final day) ULAANBAATAR - French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Mongolia (Final day) GENEVA - WHO, World Health Assembly, Seventy-sixth session (to May 30) BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel in Berlin – 1530 GMT PORT MORESBY - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Papua New Guinea to meet Pacific Island leaders. MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets Uzbekistan counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov – 0900 GMT

BERLIN - German finance minister Christian Lindner speaks at the annual reception of the Friedrich Naumann Foundation – 1630 GMT SEOUL - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visits South Korea to hold a summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. PORT MORESBY - United States President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation in Port Moresby. GLOBAL - International Day for Biological Diversity BRUSSELS - EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 23

** DOHA - Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturian will leave for a working visit to Qatar. (To May 25) ** LONDON - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speak at the release of the IMF's annual Article IV report on the UK economy - 1015 GMT.

** BOGOR, INDONESIA - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visits Indonesia in a two-day state trip, where he will meet with President Joko Widodo and hold a bilateral meeting discussing economy, among other issues. BEIJING - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will pay an official visit to China. (To May 24) BEIJING - Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra will visit China (To May 24)

BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner speaks at CDU economics day – 1700 GMT MOSCOW - President of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik will visit Moscow. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) Meeting. GENEVA - Switzerland holds a ministerial debate on the themes it will raise as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg receives Latvia's Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins at NATO HQ in Brussels - 1500 GMT.

** BEIJING - Felix Tshisekedi, President of Democratic Republic of Congo, will visit China (To May 29) ** BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks at Brussels Forum organised by German Marshall Fund - 1230 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 25

** BERLIN - Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Cypriot President Christodoulides speak to reporters - 1200 GMT. ** MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin hosts leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow. The talks involving Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azeri President Ilham Aliyev is latest in a series of recent high level contacts brokered by Russia as part of efforts to defuse tensions between the two countries over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

** BRUSSELS - EU trade ministers meet with focus on relations with the United States and China - 0730 GMT. BERLIN - German finance minister Christian Lindner gives the opening speech at the 24th German Private Equity Day of the German Private Equity and Venture Capital Association – 0800 GMT DETROIT, United States – APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting (To May 26) BRUSSELS - Meeting of EU trade ministers

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 26

** TALLINN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in Tallinn for a bilateral meeting, after which the leaders are scheduled to hold talks with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 28 ** TURKEY - Turkish Presidency election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 29 BARCELONA - EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and vice-president of the European Commission Josep Borrell speaks at the opening of the 38th reunion of Cercle d'Economia 2023 - 1500 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 30 MIAMI, FL - Miami Beach International Fashion Week (To June 4) BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 31 OSLO - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg delivers speech. He will then hold press conference with Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt - 1600 GMT. OSLO - Norway to host meeting of NATO foreign ministers (To Jun. 1) LATVIA - Latvian parliament elects the president GLOBAL - World No Tobacco Day OSLO - Norway to host meeting of NATO foreign ministers. (To June 1) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 1 ** CAPE TOWN - South Africa will host a meeting of the foreign ministers of BRICS nations on Thursday to discuss regional and global developments (To June 2)

CHISINAU - The second meeting of the European Political Community (EPC) takes place in Moldova. The EPC brings together leaders of 47 European countries including EU members as well as Britain, Ukraine and countries across the Balkans and the Caucasus to discuss issues facing the continent including security and energy. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 2 SINGAPORE - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is to deliver keynote address at the opening of the Shangri-La Dialogue Asia security summit in Singapore. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 6 KUWAIT CITY - Kuwaiti National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 8

** ROME - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit Italy. ** SEOUL - South Korean Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho to attend a discussion session to talk about various economic issues - 0100 GMT.

LUXEMBOURG - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To June 9) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 11 MONTENEGRO - Montenegrin Assembly Election - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 12

DUBLIN - Irish finance minister Michael McGrath speaks at national economic dialogue. (To June 13) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 15

NAIROBI - Kenya's Finance Minister Njuguna Ndung'u presents the 2023/24 (July-June) budget to parliament - 1100 GMT KAMPALA - Uganda's Finance Minister Matia Kasaija presents the 2023/24 (July-June) budget to parliament. – 1100 GMT LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 16 LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 18 LISBON - Finland's prime minister Sanna Marin to visit Portugal (To June 21) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 20 BRUSSELS - Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima on state visit to Belgium. (To June 22) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21 BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of the General Affairs Council meeting (To June 22) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 22

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for state visit, which will include state dinner. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 23 ANAHEIM, United States - Asia-Pacific (APAC) 2023 Annual Meetings (To July 1) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 24 SIERRA LEONE - Presidency of Sierra Leone Election. SIERRA LEONE - Sierra Leonean Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 25 GUATEMALA - Guatemalan Congress of the Republic Election. GUATEMALA - Presidency of Guatemala Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 26 LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 27 LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 29 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (To June 30) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 2 BERLIN – French President Emmanuel Macron on a state visit to Germany (To July 4) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 5 VIENNA - 8th OPEC International Seminar (To July 6) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 11 LABUAN BAJO, INDONESIA - Foreign Ministers of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meet their counterparts in the annual ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in Indonesia (To July 15). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 14 PARIS - On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend BasToe Day Parade as Guest of Honour in Paris. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 17

** GANDHINAGAR, INDIA - G20 finance ministers and central bank governor's meet (To July 18) BRUSSELS - EU-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) summit (to July 18)

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 22 ** GOA, INDIA - Energy ministers from the Group of 20 major economies will meet in India's western coastal state of Goa for a day-long meet.

