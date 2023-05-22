Left Menu

Nigeria commissions Dangote refinery, seeks to end fuel imports

The government of outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari sees the refinery as the answer to Nigeria's repeated fuel shortages, the latest of which hit the country in the run up to February's disputed presidential election. Nigeria spent $23.3 billion last year on petroleum product imports and consumes around 33 million litres of petrol a day.

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 19:29 IST
Nigeria commissions Dangote refinery, seeks to end fuel imports

Nigeria commissioned Dangote Refinery on Monday amid hopes of transforming the country into a net exporter of petroleum products, but analysts said securing crude supplies could affect it achieving full production this year. The government of outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari sees the refinery as the answer to Nigeria's repeated fuel shortages, the latest of which hit the country in the run up to February's disputed presidential election.

Nigeria spent $23.3 billion last year on petroleum product imports and consumes around 33 million litres of petrol a day. Dangote's 650,000 barrels per day refinery plans to produce 53 million litres a day. The plant plans to export the surplus petrol, turning Africa's biggest oil producer into an export hub for petroleum products. It also plans to export diesel, according to Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, who funded the refinery's construction.

The massive petrochemical complex is one of Nigeria's single largest investments. The refinery cost $19 billion to build after years of delay - above initial estimates of between $12 billion and $14 billion - and has outstanding debt of around $2.75 billion, according to Nigeria's central bank governor. The complex also has a 435 megawatt power station, deep seaport and fertiliser unit.

Speaking at the commission ceremony, Dangote said the priority was to ramp up production to ensure the refinery could fully satisfy Nigerian demand and eliminate "the tragedy of import dependency." The ceremony attended by Buhari and four other presidents from the region.

CRUDE SUPPLY ISSUES Dangote expects to begin refining crude in June but London-based research consultancy Energy Aspects said commissioning was an intricate process and expects operations to start later this year, reaching 50-70% next year, with a staggered process of other units into 2025.

The refinery needs a constant supply of crude but Nigeria's oil production has been declining due to oil theft, vandalism of pipelines and underinvestment. In April, production fell under 1 million bpd, below Angola's output. Lower production would affect state-owned oil company NNPC Ltd's ability to fulfil an agreement to supply Dangote refinery with 300,000 bpd of crude, said economist Kelvin Emmanuel, who authored a report on oil theft last year.

NNPC, with a 20% stake in the refinery, has production sharing agreements with oil majors like Exxon Mobil, Shell and Eni and is entitled to a portion of the crude, which it also swaps with traders for petrol and diesel. The refinery has not signed an agreement to buy from oil majors in Nigeria.

That could see Dangote importing crude from traders like Trafigura and Vitol, Emmanuel said, at a time local refining was expected to save foreign exchange and keep prices lower. Energy Aspects, however, said in the long run, the Dangote refinery could end Nigeria's gasoline deficit, reshape the Atlantic basin gasoline market and export diesel that meets European Union specifications.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023