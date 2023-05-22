Left Menu

EIH Q4 PAT jumps multi-fold to Rs 92 cr

Hotels managed by EIH Limited achieved an industry-leading RevPAR index of 127 per cent for the FY23, on the back of an ARR index of 120 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 21:53 IST
EIH Q4 PAT jumps multi-fold to Rs 92 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Hospitality firm EIH Limited on Monday said its consolidated profit after tax in the fourth quarter ended March grew multifold to Rs 92 crore over the year-ago quarter.

Profit after tax grew to Rs 329 crore in FY23 as against the previous year, the company said in a statement.

Its consolidated revenue stood at Rs 2,096 crore in the financial year ended March, up 101 per cent from a year ago, it stated. Vikram Oberoi, Managing Director & CEO, EIH Limited, said, “FY23 has been a record year for EIH Limited, reporting the highest ever full-year consolidated revenue, EBITDA and PAT. Hotels managed by EIH Limited achieved an industry-leading RevPAR index of 127 per cent for the FY23, on the back of an ARR index of 120 per cent''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023