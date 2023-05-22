EIH Q4 PAT jumps multi-fold to Rs 92 cr
Hotels managed by EIH Limited achieved an industry-leading RevPAR index of 127 per cent for the FY23, on the back of an ARR index of 120 per cent.
- Country:
- India
Hospitality firm EIH Limited on Monday said its consolidated profit after tax in the fourth quarter ended March grew multifold to Rs 92 crore over the year-ago quarter.
Profit after tax grew to Rs 329 crore in FY23 as against the previous year, the company said in a statement.
Its consolidated revenue stood at Rs 2,096 crore in the financial year ended March, up 101 per cent from a year ago, it stated. Vikram Oberoi, Managing Director & CEO, EIH Limited, said, “FY23 has been a record year for EIH Limited, reporting the highest ever full-year consolidated revenue, EBITDA and PAT. Hotels managed by EIH Limited achieved an industry-leading RevPAR index of 127 per cent for the FY23, on the back of an ARR index of 120 per cent''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Director & CEO
- Rs 92
- EIH Limited
- EIH Limited
- Rs 2
- 096
- Vikram Oberoi
- Rs 329
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh liquor scam: ED unearths corruption, money laundering to tune of Rs 2,000 crore
Investors wealth climbs over Rs 2.27 lakh cr as markets rally
Malappuram boat capsize incident: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of deceased
Air ticket from Imphal-Kolkata touches Rs 20k as situation in Manipur remains tense
TN draws investments worth Rs 2.73 lakh cr during 2 yrs of DMK rule