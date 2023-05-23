Gold worth over Rs 67 lakh seized at Trichy airport

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Trichy International airport on Monday seized 1091 grams of 24-carat gold worth Rs 67,05,286 from a male passenger, officials said on Monday. The official said that the gold was seized from a male passenger who arrived from Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

"The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Trichy seized 1091 grams of 24-carat gold worth Rs 67,05,286 from a male passenger. The gold was concealed in dart arrows, SCSI connectors and pant ticket pocket," an AIU official said. Earlier in February this year, Officials said that the customs department at Trichy airport in Tamil Nadu seized gold worth Rs 47,67,198 and electronic goods worth Rs 4,25,000 from a male passenger who arrived from Dubai on an Indigo Flight.

Total items including gold and electronic goods were valued at about Rs 51,92,198, officials said. Earlier on January 29, officials of the customs department at Trichy international airport seized foreign currency of USD 10,000 concealed in the undergarments of a male passenger.

Earlier in December last year, the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted a man and seized two gold biscuits, valued at over Rs eight lakh, concealed inside a tin at Trichy Airport. The gold pieces weighed 147.5 grams and had a purity of 24 carats. (ANI)

