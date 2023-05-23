Southland’s Just Transition getting further boost to build economic resilience

Southland’s Just Transition is getting a further boost to help future-proof the region and build its economic resilience, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods announced today.

“This Government is committed to supporting Southland’s just transition and reducing the region’s reliance on the New Zealand Aluminium Smelter at Tiwai Point,” Megan Woods said.

“We’re investing in projects identified through the just transition process, aimed at development of new industries and pathways for workers to make the shift to these new opportunities.”

Today’s $8 million funding package includes support for:

Southland Engineering and Manufacturing Cluster

COIN – Southland’s startup and innovation ecosystem

Further development of Southland’s aquaculture industry

Implementing the region’s new long-term plan, Beyond 2025

“This funding will help create new industries, transition workers and support long-term planning for the region,” Megan Woods said.

Today’s announcement follows Budget 2023’s commitment of $100 million to deliver the Regional Hydrogen Transition, a green hydrogen consumption rebate which will help early adopters to bridge the price gap with fossil fuels and support a just transition to a high wage, low emission economy, starting with Southland.

Speaking at the Murihiku Regeneration Energy and Innovation Wānanga Megan Woods acknowledged the significant work and planning that had gone into the just transition process, which is being delivered in partnership with regional leaders from iwi, local government, business, unions, and the education, community, and primary sectors.

“Southlanders have done a huge amount of work over the last two years to plan for the smelter’s closure. I am thankful for the contributions of everyone who has participated in the just transition process so far.”

The Government committed to a just transition for Southland in July 2020, following the announced closure of the New Zealand’s Aluminium Smelter at Tiwai Point. Today’s funding package comes amid continued uncertainty around the fate of the smelter.

“My focus has always been on the impact these negotiations have on the community. Southlanders deserve long-term certainty over the future of their region,” Megan Woods said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)