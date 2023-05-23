Boat capsizes in Udupi, seven fishermen rescued

A boat with seven fishermen onboard capsized after it rammed into a rock when it had ventured out for fishing from Malpe in Udupi district of Karnataka, sources said.

All the seven fishermen aboard the boat were rescued on Monday by fishermen from another vessel, the sources said.

The boat belonged to one Rahil from Udupi and it had set sail from Malpe on May 21 night for deep sea fishing.

As the boat neared Bhatkal, it went out of control in heavy rains and hit a rock. When water started entering the boat, fishermen from another vessel rushed for help and an attempt was initially made to lift the boat using a rope.

However, the rope snapped and the boat submerged. All fishermen were rescued and brought back to Malpe.

Sources said the loss due to the incident has been estimated at Rs 45 lakh.

